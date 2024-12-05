New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Where to find the Pack-A-Punch machine on Citadelle des Morts - Black Ops 6 Zombies

If you plan on dancing with the devil in the Citadelle des Morts, you will need the Pack-A-Punch machine.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Activision Blizzard
1

A new map in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies always means new secrets and surprises, and the Citadelle des Morts is no different. Tactics really matter on this map, so knowing where to find the Pack-A-Punch machine to upgrade your weapons is vital. 

Where to find the Pack-A-Punch machine on Citadelle des Morts - Black Ops 6 Zombies

The pack a punch location

Source: Shacknews

To get to the Pack-A-Punch machine, you need to go all the way to the northern portion of the map. It doesn't matter if you go through the locked gates on the left or right at the start, as both of them lead to the same place. This is an interesting map as it runs in two lanes until converging at the main Citadelle area.

The cannon in the Citadelle de Morts
Source: Shacknews

All you really need to do is follow the waypoint for the main mission, and it will bring you in the right direction. When you get to the main gate of the castle, it will be locked, so climb up to the cannon above and use it to destroy the gate. You will need to open a door using money to do this.

When you arrive in the Entrance Hall, you will notice a weird, evil-looking statue at the end of the room. Take a right and follow the corridors, and they will lead you into an underground area. Just keep following the mission waypoint and it will bring you to a dungeon room called the Oubilette Room. 

The locked container in the Citadelle de Morts

Source: Shacknews

Here, you will find a large container. It is sealed and has three locks. Shoot them off and then prepare to fight because a vicious monster is about to get in your grill. It's a really good idea to have the squad with you for this. Take it out and then interact with the vortex that can be found in the container to destroy it and create the Pack-A-Punch.

For more useful guides, be sure to check out our Black Ops 6 page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola