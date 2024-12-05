Where to find the Pack-A-Punch machine on Citadelle des Morts - Black Ops 6 Zombies If you plan on dancing with the devil in the Citadelle des Morts, you will need the Pack-A-Punch machine.

A new map in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies always means new secrets and surprises, and the Citadelle des Morts is no different. Tactics really matter on this map, so knowing where to find the Pack-A-Punch machine to upgrade your weapons is vital.

To get to the Pack-A-Punch machine, you need to go all the way to the northern portion of the map. It doesn't matter if you go through the locked gates on the left or right at the start, as both of them lead to the same place. This is an interesting map as it runs in two lanes until converging at the main Citadelle area.

All you really need to do is follow the waypoint for the main mission, and it will bring you in the right direction. When you get to the main gate of the castle, it will be locked, so climb up to the cannon above and use it to destroy the gate. You will need to open a door using money to do this.

When you arrive in the Entrance Hall, you will notice a weird, evil-looking statue at the end of the room. Take a right and follow the corridors, and they will lead you into an underground area. Just keep following the mission waypoint and it will bring you to a dungeon room called the Oubilette Room.



Here, you will find a large container. It is sealed and has three locks. Shoot them off and then prepare to fight because a vicious monster is about to get in your grill. It's a really good idea to have the squad with you for this. Take it out and then interact with the vortex that can be found in the container to destroy it and create the Pack-A-Punch.

For more useful guides, be sure to check out our Black Ops 6 page.