How to advance your Stylist Rank to Junior Stylist - Infinity Nikki It's time to let your style do the talking.

Infinity Nikki has some built-in hurdles to your advancement, so you'll need to get past these timegates to move the story forward. Increasing your Stylist Rank is one of them that you will run into early, and this is how you advance your rank to Junior Stylist and beyond.

Open your main menu, then select the Courses option. Here, you will find a variety of challenges that you can complete, and as you do, it will increase your stylist rank. The challenges are broken out into five different categories.

Whim Changes the World

Burst of Inspiration

Grow Together

Trial of Bravery

A Kaleidoscope World

They can include challenges like collecting a certain number of clothing items with specific attributes, like "Elegant" or "Fresh," buying clothes from stores and vendors, locating Warp Spires, or collecting certain bugs, animals, or plants. Basically, this is where you will level up just by playing the game, so increasing your level isn't very hard at first.

Go into each of the five menus and hit the "Claim All" button to hand in any outstanding challenges and collect your rewards. Doing so will earn you Crowns that you need to level up to the next stylist rank. You will also need to perform Daily Wishes, which can also be checked from the Courses screen. These tend to be small things like spending Vital Energy, playing mini-games, or crafting clothing.

If you have collected enough Crowns and performed enough Daily Wishes, your rank should have upgraded to Junior Stylist. If not, just keep on doing the challenges and dailies until it does, then make sure you claim the prize for it.

