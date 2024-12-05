How to pass time - Infinity Nikki Are you waiting for the clock to hit a specific hour but have nothing to do? This is how to pass the time.

Like most open-world games that might require you to do certain things at specific times, Infinity Nikki has a way to pass the time. It's all menu-based and can be done anywhere, so there is no need to find a bed or a campfire. It is not the most obvious thing in the world, however.

How to pass the time in Infinity Nikki

Source: Shacknews

If you open your main menu, on the second row of options, you will see "Run, Pear-Pal". This is actually how you can pass the time, so click on that. On the next screen, you will be shown what time it is and whether it is night or day.

Source: Shacknews

Around that section of the screen is a circle with an arrow on it. You can use your standard movement control to move the arrow around the circle, changing the time it is at. When you are happy with the new time, hit Confirm, and the time will pass to that point.

You might need to do this from time to time for specific missions or to find certain resources that may only be available at a certain hour.

