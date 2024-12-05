New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to pass time - Infinity Nikki

Are you waiting for the clock to hit a specific hour but have nothing to do? This is how to pass the time.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

Like most open-world games that might require you to do certain things at specific times, Infinity Nikki has a way to pass the time. It's all menu-based and can be done anywhere, so there is no need to find a bed or a campfire. It is not the most obvious thing in the world, however.

How to pass the time in Infinity Nikki

The main menu screen in Infinity Nikki
Source: Shacknews

If you open your main menu, on the second row of options, you will see "Run, Pear-Pal". This is actually how you can pass the time, so click on that. On the next screen, you will be shown what time it is and whether it is night or day.

The Run, Pear-Pal menu in Infinity Nikki
Source: Shacknews

Around that section of the screen is a circle with an arrow on it. You can use your standard movement control to move the arrow around the circle, changing the time it is at. When you are happy with the new time, hit Confirm, and the time will pass to that point.

You might need to do this from time to time for specific missions or to find certain resources that may only be available at a certain hour.

Make sure you keep an eye on our Infinity NIkki page for more helpful guides.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola