How to get the Bye-Bye Dust outfit - Infinity Nikki It's a case of suddenly needing to remember the tutorials you sped through.

After reaching Florawish in Infinity Nikki, you will meet some kids in need of help. They need to make some string to hang wishes from a nearby tree but need you to groom some animals in order to make strong string from the fur. To do this, you need the Bye-Bye Dust outfit, as it will unlock the Animal Grooming skill.

How to get the Bye-Bye Dust outfit in Infinity Nikki

While the screen prompt might tell you to go to the Sketches menu, the first thing you need to do is use your radial menu to open the Heart of Infinity, which is the option on the right. Doing so will bring up the main Heart of Infinity menu where you can buy an assortment of outfit sketches as you play through the game.

When that is open, scroll to the left to one of the lit nodes on the main inner circle, and you will find the Bye-Bye Dust sketch. You will need two Whimstars to acquire the sketch. If you don't have Whimstars, you can collect them easily around the town of Florawish.

To find Whimstars, you will need Momo's help. Push up on the D-pad to enter Momo's View and then look around. You will be able to see any nearby Whimstars, even through buildings or terrain. Track them using the prompted button, then run over them to get them. You may need to climb some buildings or drop into tunnels to get to Whimstars.

When you have two of them, you can unlock the Bye-Bye Dust Animal Grooming outfit. Now that you have it unlocked open the radial menu and go to Sketches. You can also do this from the main menu if you wish. Bye-Bye Dust will be under Ability Outfits, so select it, and then we can craft it. Select all the parts for crafting at once to save time. You will need the following resources:

4 Daisies - can be found growing all around the tree at the center of Florawish

24 Thread of Purity - you should have some left from when Momo searched for things while you slept earlier in the game

And there you go, you can now groom animals. There will be a small Floof near the kids near the tree, so walk up to it then hit the prompted button at the bottom left of the screen to give it a good brushing, gathering up fur for your quest.

Make sure you keep an eye on our Infinity NIkki page for more news and guides.