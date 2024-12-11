Everything you need to know about keys in Arena Breakout: Infinite Here is everything you need to know about Keys in Arena Breakout: Infinite.

Keys are one of, if not the most important thing to know about in Arena Breakout: Infinite. They grant you access to riches and go for a pretty Koen if you don’t plan on using them. To get you ready and looting, here is a quick guide on Keys: Where to find them, and which ones are worth your time.

Keys and where to find them

You may have to split the loot, but at least you have someone to cover you.

Source: Morefun Studio

In Arena Breakout: Infinite, keys are used to open doors. Who would’ve thought? Okay, it's a bit more complicated than that. Think of keys as an investment in your future. Each map features several locked rooms, often filled with varying degrees of high-value loot. These rooms can only be opened once per raid with the right key, which breaks after a set number of uses.

Keys can either be found in raids or bought on the player-supplied market. You can usually find them on AI scavengers, in jackets, or in filing cabinets. These keys are very rare and often pay for themselves if you get them off the market. So if you don’t plan on using them in the future, you might want to sell them instead.

The best keys in Arena Breakout: Infinite

Teamwork makes the dream work.

Source: Morefun Studio

Here are some of the keys we found the most reliable for the best loot. Please note that the mileage you get out of these may vary.

Farm

Farm introduces you to keys in the first mission.

Source: Morefun Studio

Master Bedroom Key: The villa located on the eastern side of the Farm map is already a great destination for looting as it is and the Master Bedroom Key makes it all the sweeter. With a safe, a computer, a jacket, and a rare spawn on the shelf you can’t go wrong with this one.

Motel Main Guest Room Key: You might remember this one from the intro raid the game makes you go through. The room is located on the Motel's second floor, the loot hotspot on the Farm. You find two safes, a jacket, a premium weapon container, and a rare spawn on the table. But be careful when looting the electronic safe as it will alert anyone at the location to your presence.

Barn Office Key: The Produce Trading Post might be a PvP hot zone in most raids but this room makes braving through it worth it. The safe and the computer alone make it worth it and the suitcase is a nice cherry on top.

Valley

Villa + Key = Profit

Source: Morefun Studio

Factory Dressing Room Key: The factory is already a great destination for loot, especially when you spawn anywhere along the northern edge of the map. If you head downstairs, you find the room on the southern wall of the laboratory. Here you find jackets, a duffle bag, a safe, and a long weapon box. Just be careful, folks love to PvP here.

Courtyard Basement Key/RV Camp Cabin Cafeteria Key: Downstairs, in the church-like building on the mountain in the middle of the map you can find a locked basement. Here you find a safe, a computer, and a suitcase it's always worth checking since most players tend to skip this one. While you’re here you can also check on the RV Camp Cabin Cafeteria in the RV Park to the east.

Beach Villa Main Bedroom Key/Beach Villa Storage Key: While the Villa is another PvP hotspot, the loot here is always worth it. Even without a key, there’s a lot to find but the Main Bedroom upstairs gets you a big safe, a coat, and a premium weapons case. In the storage room, you’ll a safe, a suitcase, and a medium weapons case.

Armory

Going into the bunker on the Armory map alone is a bad idea. Bring a team.

Source: Morefun Studio

Weapon Storage Keycard: Found on the top floor inside the bunker, hugging the southern wall, this might be the best key in the game. Not only is there a chance for up to 4 weapons to spawn on the wall here, but you can also loot a premium and a medium weapons case.

Second Floor Lounge Key: Just around the corner on the eastern wall on the second floor, you’ll find the Second Floor Lounge. Inside you will find a gym bag, a safe, and a suitcase which has always been very good to us.

TV Station

Who would've thought you'd find so much loot in an abandoned TV Station?

Source: Morefun Studio

Planning Room Key: Two military supply cases, a safe, a computer, a suitcase, and a document box make this room a hot commodity. It's just sad that it's stuck in the center of the map. Try sneaking in from the northwest entrance to the Broadcast Control Room to avoid drawing too much attention to yourself.

2F General Office Card: One of the best keys in the game, especially if you’re lucky and spawn anywhere on the second floor. Located in the middle of the office in the southwest, this room contains two coats, a PC, a document box, a suitcase, a safe, and a large material crate for your trouble. Getting out with all that loot will be a challenge, so be careful what you sign up for.

And that is all on keys in Arena Breakout: Infinite, for more on Morefun Studios' title check out our page with more guides and the latest news around the extraction shooter.