How to rank up in Arena Breakout: Infinite Here is everything you need to know about Ranked in Arena Breakout: Infinite.

Rankings in Arena Breakout: Infinite can give you something to work on beyond growing a stash of Koen and guns. As soon as you hit level 10, you can enter maps in Lockdown Zone difficulty to earn ranked points from just participating in raids. In this handy guide, you’ll learn everything about the Rankings, how to farm them, and what rewards you get from playing competitively.

Ranked explained

Ranking up is serious business.

Source: Morefun Studio

In Arena Breakout: Infinite, your ranks are based on Ranking Points, or RP for short. These can be earned by playing the game in the Lockdown Zone or Forbidden Zone. These ranks do not only represent how good you play but also how much. If you stop playing for a while, your rank will start to decay over time.

By raising your rank, you can earn special rewards like vouchers for weapons, skins, and points on the leaderboard. Once a season ends, all ranked progress will be wiped and players will be sorted into a rank that reflects their performance in the previous season.

Rising through the ranks

Season rewards come in both cosmetic and items.

Source: Morefun Studio

So how do you rank up fast? Well, it's going to be a grind either way and if you’re playing Solo, you should consider linking up with strangers on the game's official Discord server or with the in-game chat. Having a team that communicates and sticks together will be a massive improvement on your survival rate. So if you’re playing with others, make frequent call-outs of enemy locations by using the numbers on the compass and protect each other while looting.

You need to think about your loadout if you want to take ranking up seriously. A normal AK, Level 3 ammunition, and protective gear just won’t cut it. Check out our loadoutt guide to get an idea of what your loadout should look like. You should also take some of the guns into the game's shooting range to find which one you’re most comfortable with.

Being in a squad will increase your chance of survival. A little.

Source: Morefun Studio

To raise your ranking you just need to play the game as you normally would. Accumulate lots of loot, get into tense battles, and make it out alive. When you start to take ranking up seriously, the money you spend on each raid shouldn’t be an issue. If it is, consider grinding the Normal or Lockdown Zone difficulty before you enter the Forbidden Zone. After that it's only a matter of learning the maps, bringing the right equipment, and learning which fights are worth taking and which aren't.

That's all we got on ranking up on Arena Breakout: Infinite. For more, make sure to check out our other guides and news on our dedicated page.