What is the code for the locked chest in Belvedere Courtyard - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle If you want the goods, you will need to do a little snooping around.

After making your way into the Vatican proper, you will find yourself in the Belvedere Courtyard. Disguised as a member of the Church, you can move around here quite easily. In the tent on the left side, you will find some cash and a locked chest you will want access to.

What is the code for the locked chest in Belvedere Courtyard, The Vatican

Source: Shacknews

The code to the locked box in Belvedere Courtyard is 5238. You don't have to look too far to find it. Beside the box is a desk, and in the drawer, you can find a damaged ticket stub. 38 is written on one side, with an arrow pointing to the other side where 52 is written.

You can see from the way the numbers line up as you turn the ticket that 52 should be the first digits, and 38 should be the next two. Input this into the combination lock, and the chest will open, giving you access to a skill book and some money.

Be sure to check out our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle page for more helpful guides.