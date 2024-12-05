The Bulls of Blood Mystery Guide - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Time to put your clue-solving abilities to the test in a spooky castle. How very Indy.

Each level in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has a mystery or two that you can solve. This will often lead to some great loot, a new way to traverse a level, or both. In the Castel Sant'Angelo, that is the Bulls of Blood.

The Bulls of Blood Mystery Guide - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

After making your way all around the outer walls, you will come to the interior of the Castel Sant'Angelo. The main courtyard is being patrolled by a guard with a dog, so avoid them and stick to the right side. Make your way into the first room and deal with the sleeping guard in the chair. Check the nearby table, and you will find a note, and then move toward the top of the room, which should cause the mystery to populate for you.

Keep moving up through the rooms, sneaking past the guard with the dog anytime his patrol brings him close. There is another sleeping guard in the room in the north, so again, take him out with a swift whack to the head. Now, check the table for a couple of mystery notes, including a crudely drawn map.

Look in the corner of the room, and you will see a fresco and the painting of some bulls on either side. Interact with both paintings and spin them so the red bull is on top, then the fresco will reveal a secret door. Head up the stairs to find your treasure and a new route you can take around the area, avoiding the need to get the Captain's Key and allowing you to progress the level without the need to explore the other side of the area if you don't want to.

Make sure you grab the main chest just after the lever to open the secret door at the top of the stairs, as it contains plenty of cash for you and some bullets for your gun.

