Where to find the Guard House Key in Castel Sant'Angelo - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle As you explore the Castel Sant'Angelo, there are a lot of locked doors to get past.

As you sneak through the Castel Sant'Angelo in the Vatican, there are lots of secrets to find, a common theme in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Finding the guard house key might be a little awkward, especially as you try to dodge guards and remain hidden.

Source: Shacknews

From the front door of the guard house, you can make your way down the alley to the left, past the small storage areas, to another door. Before you do this, make sure you take out all the nearby guards. One of them is patrolling and will walk past you if you hide in the storage area, giving you an easy window to knock him out and hide him.

You can then sneak all the way down to the other guard standing near the gate in the wire fence behind you and take him out. He won't see you if you sneak close to the wall. Turn around after dealing with him, go back past the guard house, and keep going until you reach the door to a lit room on the left. Inside is a guard, so take him out, too.



Source: Shacknews

Look around, and you will see a key hanging on the wall. That is the guard house key, so go back to the door and open it. On the first level, you can find some trinkets to steal, but more importantly, a letter collectible on the table and a gun in the drawer. Upstairs are some routes you can open that will make sneaking around the rest of the castle easier, so make sure you open all the doors, then explore in any direction you like.

