Where to find the Cat Mummy photograph - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle As you prepare to embark on your adventure, you will need to find everything you need.

After figuring out what is missing from the museum after the break-in, it's time to get ready to really dive into the story of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Before you set off on your first adventure as Indy, you must track down the various items you need. Most of them are easy to find, but one might prove tricky.

The cat mummy photograph can be found on the wall at the back of the room that Indy uses as an office. It is pinned to a board covered in other pictures that you can find past the desk and all the shelves, so it is actually relatively easy to miss. Just grab the photo from the wall and place it in the suitcase near the desk.

You will also need a whip that you can find on the low shelf near the photograph board and the strange medallion on the desk, and you can bring a record from the shelf as a present as well.

