The correct order for the museum display - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle After a raucous night at the museum, it's time to clean up and get everything back where it belongs.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle opens with a thrown-down in the ancient civilizations room of your favorite archaeologist's place of work, which is somewhat disturbing for the exhibits. When it's all over, it's up to you to get everything back in the right order.

Source: Shacknews

There are five displays that have lost ornaments and four ornaments on the ground. The only way to determine what is missing is to get everything back in the right place. This is the correct order: starting with number one on the left and working toward the right.

Bastet Statue Terracotta Relief Funerary Mask Empty Ivory Case

Get everything back in order, and you will discover that what's missing is a mummified cat. This sets off the entire adventure you are about to get on, and you then need to make your way to the smashed window near Indy's office to check out your next clue. Set the bookcase back where it needs to be, and you'll be able to climb up and find a medallion.

