When is the next Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Double XP weekend?

The best time to play is when it's easier to rank and unlock weapons.
Aidan O'Brien
Activision Blizzard
1

Gamers love a good grind, but we also love events that make it a bit easier to get the things we want. Life is a duality, it seems. If you are planning on spending time in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 grinding out the camos you want, then you might be wondering when the next Double XP Weekend event is.

When is the next Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Double XP weekend?

Good news, as the next Double XP weekend will be more like a week, running from November 27 until December 1st. That means that all across the Thanksgiving weekend, you can dive in and earn your unlocks at an accelerated rate.

You'll be able to earn Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Gobblegums for Zombies mode. This means you can activate those strange Gobblegum powers more often, which will help you to survive longer against the zombie horde.

We don't know when the next Double XP weekend will arrive once this one wraps up, so make sure you take advantage of it while you can. You can be sure that we will update this article with any future Double XP weekends that are announced.

For more useful guides, be sure to check out our Black Ops 6 page.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

