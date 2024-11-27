New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where to get the High-Capacity AKM-74 Magazine - Stalker 2

If you are looking to have a lot more rounds ready to go in your AKM-74, you need this attachment.
1

The AKM-74 is a readily available weapon in Stalker 2, being carried by all manner of enemies. This makes it something of a workhorse for those who want to put their faith in it, and with ammo and the weapon itself being so common, that is not the worst plan in the world. The main thing that would really make this better is more ammo in the mag, and the high-capacity magazine will come in clutch when you are facing down a group of mutants.

Where to find the high capacity magazine for the AKM-74 in Stalker 2

To the southeast of Zalyssia is a large military installation called The Sphere. Near the main wall that runs all around the base, in a small hollow on the north side, you can find a tunnel marked by the green location waypoint on the maps above.

The corpse with the high-capacity magazine in Stalker 2

Head inside and make your way to the end of the tunnel, watching out for the acid pools on the ground. At the end of the tunnel, behind a grate in the wall, you will find a body that you can loot through the grate. This is where you will find the high-capacity magazine for the AKM-74.

If you need more help in the Zone, be sure to check out our Stalker 2 page.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

