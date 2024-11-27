Where to get the High-Capacity AKM-74 Magazine - Stalker 2 If you are looking to have a lot more rounds ready to go in your AKM-74, you need this attachment.

The AKM-74 is a readily available weapon in Stalker 2, being carried by all manner of enemies. This makes it something of a workhorse for those who want to put their faith in it, and with ammo and the weapon itself being so common, that is not the worst plan in the world. The main thing that would really make this better is more ammo in the mag, and the high-capacity magazine will come in clutch when you are facing down a group of mutants.

To the southeast of Zalyssia is a large military installation called The Sphere. Near the main wall that runs all around the base, in a small hollow on the north side, you can find a tunnel marked by the green location waypoint on the maps above.



Head inside and make your way to the end of the tunnel, watching out for the acid pools on the ground. At the end of the tunnel, behind a grate in the wall, you will find a body that you can loot through the grate. This is where you will find the high-capacity magazine for the AKM-74.

