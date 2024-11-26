ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 526 We're making progress in Dragon Quest XI!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. I have always been a fan of the Dragon Quest series and had played Dragon Quest XI in the past. That being said, this playthrough will be the longest playthrough of the game I have done. During the last Dragon Quest XI episode, we reunited with Sylvando and that’s a big deal because he finally gives us a full party again. Not having a team of four makes the game a bit more challenging but we don’t have to worry about that anymore.

We also made our way back to Puerto Valor to let Sylvando make peace with his father, Don Rodrigo. We also made our way back to the Warrior’s Rest Inn located in Zwaardrust. This evening, we’ll make our way out of the Warrior’s Rest Inn and explore more of the region. Maybe if we’re lucky, we’ll find more of our traveling party! Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

The Seer knows all!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough as well as more Banjo-Tooie. We're exploring Faron Woods to find the Faron's Courage trial site in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. As for Banjo-Tooie, we did as much as we could in Jolly Roger's Lagoon and now have our sights set on Terrydactyland. The action is heating up on the Stevetendo Show and you won't want to miss it.

It’s getting closer to Thanksgiving in the United States so make sure you share what you’re thankful for. I’m thankful to all the loyal Stevetendo Show viewers. If it wasn’t for you, the show wouldn’t be anywhere near what it is today. I know the holidays can be tough for some so swing by the Stevetendo Show. Have some fun for a few hours and take your mind off things.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.