ShackStream: Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - The List Ends

We're finalizing our ranking of every track in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
2

We're back for one last Mario Kart 8 Deluxe livestream! Before the holiday, we're finalizing our ranking of every track in the game. Join and see what game comes out at number one!

You can catch us over on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Let us know what you think of our ranking of every track in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Thank you for tuning in and joining us on this journey! Let us know what video game rankings you'd be interested in seeing in the future.

News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

