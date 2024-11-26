ShackStream: Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - The List Ends We're finalizing our ranking of every track in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!

We're back for one last Mario Kart 8 Deluxe livestream! Before the holiday, we're finalizing our ranking of every track in the game. Join and see what game comes out at number one!

You can catch us over on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Let us know what you think of our ranking of every track in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Thank you for tuning in and joining us on this journey! Let us know what video game rankings you'd be interested in seeing in the future.