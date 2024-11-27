Where to get the Viper Monolith SMG - Stalker 2 The Viper Monolith has quite the sting waiting for any other Stalker who tries to get in your way.

Having a good weapon is vital in Stalker 2 because there are a lot of threats to deal with in the dreaded Exclusion Zone. From terrifying psychic dogs to invisible mutants and, of course, your fellow humans, you will need a trusty weapon to keep you safe in tense moments.

The Viper Monolith SMG can be found at the Journalist's Stash at the factory in the northern part of the Lesser Zone. Head north to the large factory that rests on the banks of the river, then jump down into the factory grounds. The stash that holds the Viper Monolith is found on the roof of one of the low buildings, but we'll need to take a longer route to get there.

Head into the large, white building and be careful. This place is filled with traps, so keep an eye out for tripwires connected to grenades. Disarm them, trying not to expose yourself to the platform at the top of the building. If you want to climb up there, go to the back left of the room and take the stairs.

An NPC called Leshy is at the top, and you can take him out and net some nice loot from him. Now, go out the back door of the building and take a left to find a ladder running up the outer wall to the roof. Across the far side of the roof is a ladder to the lower building, and the stash is waiting for you in a blue chest. Just pop it open to get the Viper Monolith SMG.

