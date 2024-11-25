ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 525 Time for more Banjo-Tooie on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Banjo-Tooie playthrough. We have been making progress during each episode but the levels are getting bigger and so are the challenges. During the last Banjo-Tooie episode, we made our way to Jolly Roger’s Lagoon and explored the level. One of the best things Rare did in this world is have Mumbo Jumbo fill the water with oxygen. That way, we don’t have to traverse the massive level and worry about running out of air.

Jolly Roger’s Lagoon is one of the first Banjo-Tooie levels to be super big and easy to get lost in. In comparison, the first few levels of the game are big but you didn’t need to plan out your next move too often. This evening, we’ll try to grab more puzzle pieces in Jolly Roger’s Lagoon and make our way to the next stage, Terrydactyland. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Banjo-Tooie playthrough.

Oh good, a water level!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Sylvando rejoined the party in Dragon Quest XI so we finally have a full team again. As for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, we made our way back to Faron Woods to locate the Faron's Courage trial site. The action is heating up on the Stevetendo Show and you won't want to miss it.

This week is Thanksgiving in the United States so make sure you share what you’re thankful for. I’m thankful to all the Stevetendo Show viewers that allow me to have a fun gaming show on the Shacknews Twitch channel and have some fun a few times a week. If the holiday season is a tough time for you, swing by the Stevetendo Show and I’ll take your mind off things for a few hours with my amazing game-playing skills.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.