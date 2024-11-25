Hitman: World of Assassination removes Conor McGregor content following sexual assault ruling The professional fighter was previously featured as an Elusive Target in Hitman 3.

IO Interactive, the studio behind Hitman: World of Assassination, has announced the removal of content related to Conor McGregor in the stealth game after the professional fighter was found liable in a civil sexual assault lawsuit.

IO Interactive shared a message on social media to announce the change. “In light of the recent court ruling regarding Conor McGregor, IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately,” the post reads. Content featuring McGregor will be removed from digital storefronts today.



Source: IO Interactive

Conor McGregor was previously featured in Hitman: World of Assassination in The Disruptor Elusive Target mission. There were also cosmetic items sold in a $5 DLC pack that will also be delisted.

A woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape in 2018 won her civil case and was awarded €248,000 in damages. The Conor McGregor content went live earlier this year and was the latest example of Hitman: World of Assassination collaborating with a real-world celebrity.