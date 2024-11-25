New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Hitman: World of Assassination removes Conor McGregor content following sexual assault ruling

The professional fighter was previously featured as an Elusive Target in Hitman 3.
Donovan Erskine
IO Interactive
2

IO Interactive, the studio behind Hitman: World of Assassination, has announced the removal of content related to Conor McGregor in the stealth game after the professional fighter was found liable in a civil sexual assault lawsuit.

IO Interactive shared a message on social media to announce the change. “In light of the recent court ruling regarding Conor McGregor, IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately,” the post reads. Content featuring McGregor will be removed from digital storefronts today.

Agent 47 standing on top of a skyscraper.

Source: IO Interactive

Conor McGregor was previously featured in Hitman: World of Assassination in The Disruptor Elusive Target mission. There were also cosmetic items sold in a $5 DLC pack that will also be delisted.

A woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape in 2018 won her civil case and was awarded €248,000 in damages. The Conor McGregor content went live earlier this year and was the latest example of Hitman: World of Assassination collaborating with a real-world celebrity.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

