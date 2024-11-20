Should you attack or help Squint? - Stalker 2 The Zone will task you with some moral quandaries, and you'll need to decide what type of Stalker you are.

Squint is an NPC that you will meet early in your time with Stalker 2. He is a person of interest to local authorities who want to know what happened to three of their men. You'll spend a bit of time in the early game tracking him down, and then you'll need to decide what to do with him.

Should you attack or help Squint in Stalker 2?

Source: Shacknews

Squint can be found in an old windmill in a location called Old Mill to the east of Zalissya. He has the mill cleverly laid out with traps, so be careful as you climb it. When you get to the top, you'll need to chat with him and have your first opportunity to decide if you wish to attack or help him.

For now, choose to help him, and he will tell you where you can find an artifact in a nearby cave. He wishes to escape and needs the artifact to do so. Head for the cave, which will be marked on your map. The entrance is hidden in a small house. Drop down and grab the artifact from where it is hiding, but be careful, as there is a mutant down there.

Source: Shacknews

When you have the artifact, leave the cave and then make your way back to Squint. Now, you will once again get the option to help or attack him. If you choose to attack him, you can kill him, keep the artifact, and loot his body, getting the Ward Sensors that you need from him. If you opt not to attack him, he gives you the sensors as a reward.

I attacked him, shot him, then looted his body and went upstairs and looted a bag he had stashed on a beam there. At the end of the day, he knowingly sent me into a dark cave with a dangerous mutant and decided not to tell me, so that felt like retribution rather than murder. Talking to colleagues who have more time in the game, it seems Squint doesn't show up again, no matter what you do with him.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Stalker 2 page.