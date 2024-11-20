How to fast travel - Stalker 2 Stalker 2's map is large, and many dangers lurk within. Here is how to get around a little quicker and maybe die a little less.

Stalker 2 doesn't make many nods to modern gaming conventions, frankly, but one thing it has done is introduce fast travel, kind of. It's something of a middle ground between the pure Stalker experience that vets will want and the fact that hoofing it all over the map takes a long time. It won't make things too simple, but it might just come in clutch when you need it.

How to fast travel in Stalker 2

Source: Shacknews

Fast travel will unlock when you have reached two different settlements because you may only travel between Guides located in the major towns. Small waypoints and landmarks can't be fast-traveled to, only these Guide characters.

In order to fast travel, you must find a Guide at these settlements, and when you do they will become marked by the compass-shaped waypoint shown in the image above. Talk to them, and as long as you have discovered another settlement, you can fast travel there.

This isn't free and can cost thousands of coupons, depending on where you want to go and the distance between the two points, so it might not be something you can afford to do too often in the early hours of the game as you are likely to want to save your coupons for more pressing things, like ammo.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Stalker 2 page.