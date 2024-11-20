How to trade and sell gear and weapons - Stalker 2 There will be lots to loot in Stalker 2, but you won't need it all. Here is how to sell unwanted items.

While you will spend a lot of your time in Stalker 2 hunting down anomalies and finishing missions for people, you will also need to become a trader if you really want to earn the money you'll need to survive. This is how to sell your gear, weapons, and items in Stalker 2.

To sell and trade your gear, you will need to visit any trader. These can be found in settlements, and each will have a different stock of items available for sale, and they will also be happy to buy things from you. After you locate one, it will be marked on the map by a bag icon. You may need to zoom in on the map to populate all the icons in a settlement.

Interact with the trader and then hit E to see their goods. On the right side of the screen, you will see your inventory, and you can drag items you wish to sell into the "Sell" area. How much you will get for them will be shown at the bottom of the screen, and you can confirm the sale or choose to keep the items instead.

An important thing to keep in mind is that traders will not buy gear and weapons that have lost so much durability that it has turned red, and most of the time it is not worth the cost to fix it in order to then sell it. It's a good idea to swap out weapons and common gear when it turns yellow so that you can still sell it later.

