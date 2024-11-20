How to repair gear and weapon durability - Stalker 2 Well-maintained equipment is vital if you plan on surviving the Zone in Stalker 2.

As you explore the Exclusion Zone in Stalker 2, your gear is going to take a beating. As the durability of your favorite gun starts to dip, you will want to get it fixed and this guide will show you how.

How to repair your gear in Stalker 2

Source: Shacknews

To repair your gear, you will need to visit a Technician, interact with them, and then hit the Q button to enter the Upgrade menu. From there, find the item you wish to repair in the loadout and inventory lists on the left side of the screen. They can be found in settlements, and after you locate them, they will be marked with small wrench icons.

Highlight and check the repair cost in the bottom right, and if you are happy to pay, hit the R button. Now you have a shiny, fully repaired weapon to carry by your side as you explore the Zone.

One very important thing to note is that you cannot sell weapons that are in the red on their durability meter. So, if you don’t plan on endlessly repairing a weapon, swap it out when it hits yellow, and then you can sell it and replace it with some of the copious loot you will find in the wilds.

To get more money to fuel your repairs, you can sell items, loot everything you find, and finish missions for people, but the best bet is to simply cycle most weapons out as they lose durability and save your money, as you will likely need that money to repair your good equipment, which is harder to find and replace.

