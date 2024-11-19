ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 523 Dragon Quest XI continues on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. The story in the game is keeping me invested and that usually is a problem for a game that is long. During the last Dragon Quest XI episode, we made our way to Mount Pang Lai to speak with the High Lama and to gather information about the Luminary. We also needed to get permission from the High Lama to gain access to the mountain summit to look for a hermit who ran up the mountain.

It turns out the hermit was Rab, who was training in the void with Grand Master Pang. After taking care of things in the Void, Rab joins our party once again. This evening, we’ll be making our way to The Champs Sauvage so there will be plenty of exploring to do. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

Making our way through Champs Sauvage!

