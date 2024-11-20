How to find the artifact in the anomalous field in There and Back Again - Stalker 2 Don't get burned on your search for your first artifact.

Very early in Stalker 2, just after arriving in the exclusion zone and exploring the abandoned bunker, you will need to track down an artifact in an anomalous field. This will be your introduction to the artifacts and how to find them.

How to find the artifact in the anomalous field in Stalker 2

Source: Shacknews

If you are outside the bunker, head around to the back, where you will find a small, green area that is glowing. As you get close to it, you will automatically take out your Echo Detector. This is a yellow, handheld device that acts like a Geiger counter for the anomaly artifacts.

As you get close to one the blue light on the scanner flashes, and the noise it makes becomes more prominent. Aim at the green spots on the ground, and you’ll notice it becomes pretty clear that the artifact is in there. Be careful, and do not stand in the green pools, as they are acidic and will burn you.

You can find the artifact just behind the barrel that sits in the middle of all the pools, so get close, and you will be able to pick it up. The artifact in question is a small slug that offers weak protection from radiation buildup.

Source: Shacknews

Once you pick it up, you need to equip it in a specific slot in your loadout. Open your inventory by hitting I on the keyboard or the menu button on the controller, then pop the slug into the slot just below the Echo Scanner. Once that is done this portion of the quest is complete, and it is time to continue to your first true anomaly.

For more helpful guides on how to survive and thrive in the Exclusion Zone, check out our Stalker 2 page.