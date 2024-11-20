How to change your FOV in Stalker 2 Need to see more of the danger coming your way in Stalker 2? This is how to do it.

Nobody likes trying to see through what feels like a crack in a door, least of all in a game like Stalker 2 where strange beings outside of the natural order will be trying to eat your face. This is how to change your FOV so you can at least see the things that are going to kill you.

How to change your FOV in Stalker 2

Source: Shacknews

To change your FOV, open the main menu, go to Options, then Display, and you will find the FOV slider in the Viewport section. The maximum setting you can achieve is 110. I have personally found 110 to be a nice setting to play at.

I also looked through the game installation files but could not find an Engine.ini file to see if it was possible to push the level past 110, but I couldn't find one. I also tried the old-fashioned way for Unreal Engine by hitting the ` button and then entering fov followed by the number you wish to use. This also worked, but it is important to point out that FOV limits are often set based on stability requirements, so if you go above that 110 value you may run into rendering problems or even stability issues.

