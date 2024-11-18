ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 522 We're making progress in Banjo-Tooie on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Banjo-Tooie playthrough. Growing up, I remember not being the biggest fan of Banjo-Tooie but I feel my opinion of the game is changing. During the last Banjo-Tooie episode, we made our way through Glitter Gulch Mine and found everything we could during the initial pass. There is one jiggy left in Glitter Gulch Mine but we need a move learned later on so we’ll be back. We also started exploring Witchyworld, the amusement park.

In this world, we have found new moves and some of the puzzle pieces needed for progression. This evening, we’ll make our way through more of Witchyworld as well as start the next stage, Jolly Roger’s Lagoon. I remember the lagoon level being a pain because it’s very large and there’s a lot of water. Luckily, we’ll be able to use Mumbo Jumbo to add oxygen to the water, taking out the chance of drowning to death. It’s an interesting level feature as games like this don’t usually make water levels easy for the player. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Bang-Tooie playthrough.

Who doesn't like bumper cars?

©Nintendo/Rare

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough as well as more The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. We're starting to get the gang back together in Dragon Quest XI and are exploring the sky like a boss in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. The action is heating up on the Stevetendo Show and you won't want to miss it.

You should know by now that the Stevetendo Show isn’t the only great show on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We have all kinds of great programs like Pop! Goes the Culture! and more. We also have special livestreams like when we rank all 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe courses. Tuesday afternoon Shacknews’s own, Sam Chandler, will be hosting a Remnant 2 Boss Rush livestream with the game developers. Fans of the game will not want to miss hearing tips from the devs as well as special Remnant 2 giveaways.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.