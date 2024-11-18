US Senator urges Valve to moderate hateful content on Steam The open letter cites reports of antisemitic, racist, and sexist content on Valve's gaming platform.

Virginia Senator Mark R. Warner penned an open letter to Valve CEO Gabe Newell on Friday, urging him and other leadership to better moderate hateful content on Steam. In the letter, he calls Steam an “unsafe place for teens and young adults to purchase and play online games.”

Warner published the letter he sent to Gabe Newell on his website. In it, he cites a recent investigative report from the Anti-Defamation League that discovered 1.8 million unique examples of extremist or hateful content on Steam. This includes racist, antisemitic, and sexist posts made using Steam’s social features. Warner goes on to list lines from Steam’s online conduct policy, urging the company to enforce them and bring their moderation in line with industry standards.



We have seen on other social networking platforms that lax enforcement of the letter of user conduct agreements, when coupled with a seeming reluctance by those companies to embrace the spirit (namely providing users with a safe, welcoming place to socialize) of those same agreements, leads to toxic social environments that elevate harassment and abuse. You should want your users (and prospective users) to not have to wonder if they or their children will be harassed, intimidated, ridiculed or otherwise face abuse.

Warner closes his letter by suggesting increased government scrutiny on Steam if Valve does not comply with the moderation demands. Gabe Newell and Valve have yet to respond to the letter.