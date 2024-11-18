New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

US Senator urges Valve to moderate hateful content on Steam

The open letter cites reports of antisemitic, racist, and sexist content on Valve's gaming platform.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Valve
5

Virginia Senator Mark R. Warner penned an open letter to Valve CEO Gabe Newell on Friday, urging him and other leadership to better moderate hateful content on Steam. In the letter, he calls Steam an “unsafe place for teens and young adults to purchase and play online games.”

Warner published the letter he sent to Gabe Newell on his website. In it, he cites a recent investigative report from the Anti-Defamation League that discovered 1.8 million unique examples of extremist or hateful content on Steam. This includes racist, antisemitic, and sexist posts made using Steam’s social features. Warner goes on to list lines from Steam’s online conduct policy, urging the company to enforce them and bring their moderation in line with industry standards.

The Steam logo, with various game artworks in the background.

Source: Valve

Warner closes his letter by suggesting increased government scrutiny on Steam if Valve does not comply with the moderation demands. Gabe Newell and Valve have yet to respond to the letter.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola