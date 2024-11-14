All playable characters and how to switch them in LEGO Horizon Adventures You can play as more than just Aloy as you take on the machines and cultists in LEGO Horizon Adventures.

While the Horizon stories focus on Aloy as she explores a strange new world that she was previously locked out of, LEGO Horizon Adventures actually gives us four different characters that we can unlock and play with over the course of the game.

This is where you can level up your characters in LEGO Horizon Adventures

Source: Shacknews

The four characters that you can unlock and play as in LEGO Horizon Adventures are:

Aloy - the main character who is available from the start of the game. She uses a bow and arrow and has good range and single-shot damage.

- the main character who is available from the start of the game. She uses a bow and arrow and has good range and single-shot damage. Varl - Finish the Face to the Sun mission in Chapter 1 to unlock him. He uses a spear that does less damage but can hit a target multiple times, including multiple weak points if you throw it right.

- Finish the Face to the Sun mission in Chapter 1 to unlock him. He uses a spear that does less damage but can hit a target multiple times, including multiple weak points if you throw it right. Teersa - Finish the A Girl and Her Destiny mission, which is the final quest in Chapter 1 to unlock her. She will throw bombs at enemies, doing good area-of-effect damage.

- Finish the A Girl and Her Destiny mission, which is the final quest in Chapter 1 to unlock her. She will throw bombs at enemies, doing good area-of-effect damage. Erend - You can unlock Erend by finishing the Shivering Summit quest in Chapter 2. Erend is more melee-focused, using a large warhammer to damage enemies.

To switch characters, you can talk to them in Mother's Hope. Aloy can be found near the All-Mother Tree, Varl is near the main spawn, and Teersa is found in the north of the town, on the way to the Snowchant Mountains.

The easier way to do it is from the small camp where you appear when you start each mission, as all the characters will be gathered there and you can easily interact with the one you wish to play as instead of tracking them down in the town.

How to level up your characters

Invest your studs here to get upgrades that apply to all your characters.

Source: Shacknews

To level up your characters, visit the All-Mother Tree in the starting area of Mother's Hope. Interact with the tree, and you will have two available menus. The first shows the unique skill tree of each character. You can level this up by playing at the character and earning experience.

On the left side of the screen is a shared skill tree you can access and invest studs in. Doing so will give you bonuses that apply to all your characters, so you don't need to pick and choose who you are investing studs in.

