Should you pick Performance mode or Fidelity mode - LEGO Horizon Adventures When starting the game you'll need to choose between modes, and there are distinct differences between the two.

LEGO Horizon Adventures puts you into the world of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West but with a cute, LEGO twist. You'll be exploring all your favorite characters from a new perspective as a more humorous perspective is taken on the many dangers that inhabit the world. However, the first thing you need to do is decide what mode you want to use.

Should you pick Performance mode or Fidelity mode - LEGO Horizon Adventures

If you are unhappy with your option, don't worry, it is very easy to switch.

Source: Shacknews

Performance and Fidelity modes are pretty self-explanatory, but here is a quick breakdown of them.

Performance mode will prioritize delivering a smooth frame rate over anything else. The image quality will still be very high, as modern consoles are capable of making games look very pretty, but the main aim will be to deliver smooth frames as quickly as possible. The target will be 60 FPS.



Fidelity mode will aim to deliver the best-looking singular frame possible. This can sometimes result in some stuttering, even on the PS5 Pro, and the frame rate will be noticeably slower than in Performance mode.

Scannerbarkly on Cortex

So, which one should you pick? In my opinion, the aim should always be the smoothest image, not necessarily the prettiest, and I always recommend Performance mode for every game. Why? I just feel the visual quality difference between the singular frame you see in Performance mode is not that different from the one you see in Fidelity mode, but the difference in the number of frames is dramatic.

The above video will give you some idea as to what I mean, but keep in mind the image quality will have lost something in the various rendering and uploading that needs to happen to make a video.

I think this is because Fidelity mode is trying to get as close to 4K as possible, which costs a huge amount of performance power for modern-day consoles. The good news is that upscalers are getting better and better, so as time goes on, we should see better results.

The good news is that if you are unhappy with your choice, just hit the options button to open the menu, select Options, then Video, and scroll down to Graphics Quality, where you can change the quality preset. Thankfully, you won't need to restart the game after you do this.

And there you go, everything you need to know about Performance and Fidelity mode and which one might be right for you. For more helpful guides, check out our LEGO Horizon Adventures page.