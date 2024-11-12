ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 521 We're making progress in Dragon Quest XI on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. This playthrough has taken all kinds of turns and I’m really looking forward to where the story goes next. During the last Dragon Quest XI episode, we met up with the Mermaid Queen and thanked her for using her magic to save us from Mordegon, the evil demon. When we arrived back on the surface, the mermaid magic wore off and we were turned back into our human form. We were told to make our way to the Last Bastion and it will feel familiar because the Last Bastion used to be Cobblestone, our home town.

While in the Last Bastion, we’ll run into Gemma, our childhood friend as well as our mother who is super excited to see you. We have been hearing of a new hero that has been saving people in the Last Bastion but it turns out that this hero is Hendrik. After making peace with Hendrik, we made our way to Heliodor Castle to take down the vile forces that were camped inside. Tyrians, the undead demon, was the boss of Heliodor Castle but Hendirk and I made quick work of him. Tyriant had the Purple Orb but where are the other orbs? Tonight, we’ll make our way back to the Lost Bastion to give our report to the King and see where to go next. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

Get a look at this guy!

©Square Enix

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough as well as more Banjo-Tooie. In The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, we made our way through the Lanayru Mining Facility and found the Gust Bellows, a helpful item to get through the desert. As for Banjo-Tooie, we made a pretty big dent in Glitter Gulch Mine and made some progress in Witchyworld. The action is heating up and you won't want to miss it.

