ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 520 Time for more Banjo-Tooie on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Banjo-Tooie playthrough. Banjo-Tooie is a much larger game as compared to Banjo-Kazooie. If you are planning on playing Banjo-Tooie, be prepared to head back to levels multiple times because you will need to learn moves learned later in the game. That is one of my biggest issues with the game. During the last Banjo-Tooie episode, we arrived on the Isle of Hags and started to explore the area. We also unlocked and cleared the first world, Mayahem Temple.

We also unlocked Glitter Gulch Mine and started to explore. We’ll try to make progress in Glitter Gulch Mine this evening as well as make the trek to Witchyworld, the amusement park, and third world in Banjo-Tooie. People who have played Banjo-Tooie before know of a certain jiggy in Glitter Gulch Mine that is very difficult to get so look forward to it. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Banjo-Tooie playthrough.

Next up is Glitter Gulch Mine.

©Nintendo/Rare

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough as well as more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough. We took down a demon and located the Purple Gem again in Dragon Quest XI. As for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, we cleared Lanayru Mine and explored more of the open sky. The action is heating up and you won't want to miss it.

Here is where I usually tell you to subscribe to the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and follow the Shacknews Twitch channel. You should do those things but I’m going to take things in a different direction this evening. Today is Veterans Day and we owe veterans a lot. My Grandfather served in World War Two and I used to work with a few guys who served in Vietnam. Things would be very different if it wasn’t for these brave people who served so the least you can do is say thank you!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.