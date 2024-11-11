How to Prestige in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Show off your dedication to the grind by running through the Prestige levels in Black Ops 6.

Prestige in Call of Duty has always been a way to show people that you either have a lot of skill or a lot of time on your hands. After changing how Prestige works for a few entries, classic Prestige is back in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and here is how it works this time out.

How to Prestige in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

It might take some time to get them, but mystery cosmetics beckon.

To Prestige, you will need to grind your way to level 55. You can do this through either Multiplayer or Zombies, whichever mode you prefer. When you finally achieve that level, you will get a prompt on screen asking you if you wish to Prestige.

You can either hit Prestige straight away or go to the Progression tab in the Barracks through the Multiplayer lobby. Think carefully about when you want to do this, as Prestige in Black Ops 6 means you lose access to a lot of the things you will have unlocked.

Black Ops 6 gives you the option to Prestige instantly or wait

Weapon levels, Operators, Challenge progress, Mastery Badges, weapons builds, and customization will be kept, but you will need to unlock the actual weapons again. Your stats will also be reset for that Prestige, but there will be a record of your Lifetime Career Stats in the Combat Record as well. And, it goes without saying anything from the Battle Pass, Store, or Event rewards are never relocked.

If you do want to go back and Prestige later, hit the six dots in the top right of the main screen to open the Barracks menu, select Progression, and finally click on the Prestige tab there.

The Progression and Prestige menus in Black Ops 6

There are ten levels of classic Prestige, and each time, you will unlock some special rewards. First, you get a Permanent Unlock Token that you can use on any weapon, perk, or piece of equipment. So, you can at least start your new run with your favorite piece of gear unlocked.

Each of the ten levels also has a unique emblem, skin, and calling card. Each Prestige level will also have some challenges for you to complete for callings cards, GobbleGums in Zombies, and XP rewards. Once you make your way through all ten levels of classic Prestige, you can opt to Master Prestige, should you wish.

Master Prestige goes up to level 1000 and does not reset your progress. There are, apparently, some secret cosmetics to be unlocked on the way to level 1000, but the developers are staying quiet about that for now, and nobody appears to have managed to unlock anything to date.

So, now you know everything about how to Prestige in Black Ops 6, it's time to hit the servers and get to work. For more useful guides, be sure to check out our Black Ops 6 page.