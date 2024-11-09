Shack Chat: What game or franchise do you want to see added to Nintendo Music?

Recently, out of nowhere, Nintendo put out the Nintendo Music app, where if you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you can access a free library of Nintendo music from any mobile device. It’s already got quite a few good soundtracks such as that of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Animal Crossing, but there are some pretty big omissions as well. With Nintendo dropping content bit by bit, we opined on the music and soundtracks we’d love to hear added to the mix!

Question: What game or franchise do you want to see added to Nintendo Music?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Playlist Maker



Source: NIntendo

I wanted to make Super Mario RPG my answer, but I feel like I've gone to that well quite a bit lately. I almost went for Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest, but Nintendo solved that issue for me earlier this week.

A soundtrack that I've come to love, one that I feel has been overlooked in recent years, and one that probably doesn't have much chance because it'd be a rights nightmare is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The 100+ remixes and arrangements are all fantastic renditions of their original counterparts. I'm talking about this game's version of F-Zero's White Land, its Super Mario Land Underground theme, the Street Fighter mixes, the epic Mega Man bops, and so much more. I'd love to be able to play these tracks on demand. Some of them are begging for that 60-minute loop.

The Kid Icarus Franchise - TJ Denzer, Senior Skyworld Consultant



Source: Nintendo

The original Kid Icarus on NES and Kid Icarus: Uprising are two of my favorite games in the Nintendo IP kingdom and I thoroughly love their music as well. I’m pretty happy with Wonder having come through, and I always dig Mario Kart and Animal Crossing music, so now I gotta cast my eyes towards one of my other favorite Nintendo things. Besides, Uprising would be ridiculously fun to have. I love the Reaper World theme, the Space Pirate theme, the remixes of the original music, and so much more. It’s just a game chockfull of bangers. Put Uprising and the original Kid Icarus on the Nintendo Switch in some way while you’re at it, Nintendo. Please?

F-Zero (THE ENTIRE FRANCHISE) - Asif Khan, CEO/EIC/EIEIO

I am loving Nintendo Music, but the glaring omission from its launch lineup has to be the F-Zero franchise. Sure, there are three songs from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but that is simply not going to cut it. I require the entire F-Zero X soundtrack as well as F-Zero 99, F-Zero GX, F-Zero (SNES), F-Zero (Nintendoland Minigame), and music from all of the handheld entries. If I had to pick one, it would be F-Zero X, so please Doug Bowser, give me my F-Zero music. Thanks in advance.

Bomberman 64 - Sam Chandler, Bomb Bouncer

Bomberman 64 stands as one of the best Bomberman games ever released, shirking the expectations of a traditional 2D game in favor of vibrant, 3D environments. Gone is the top-down, grid-based multiplayer, replaced with arenas and bombs that explode in a radius. Better yet, there is a single-player campaign packed with secrets and a sandbox that can surprise and delight. But the best part about the game is its music. I’d love for Nintendo to add a hi-fi version of the OST, I’d listen to Blue Resort and Green Garden on loop.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon - Donovan Erskine, Explorer

Source: Nintendo

The Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games have delivered some of the best music in the entire franchise. The DS-era games in specific are filled with gems. Wigglytuff’s Guild, Time Gear, and the Ending Theme are a few of my favorites from Explorers of Sky. I listen to the game’s soundtrack on YouTube periodically, and it’d be awesome to have it join the Nintendo Music roster.

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars - Steve Tyminski, Too many to pick from



Source: Nintendo

What music do I want to see added to the Nintendo Music application next? Nintendo has done a nice job thus far adding new soundtracks to their application in a timely fashion. I could take this in a few directions. It feels like most of the games added to the service thus far have been games that are already on the Nintendo Switch Online service. There are a ton of games that should have their soundtracks already on the application like Mario 3, Pokemon Silver, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time.

At the same time, I would love to see obscure games like Bubsy and Snow Brothers have their music added because there are some bangers in the games you probably don’t know too much about. To answer the question, I think I have to go with Super Mario RPG as the game I currently want the music added to Nintendo Music the most. I could sit and listen to music from Mario RPG for hours. The Battle theme from it is probably one of my favorite game tunes. It was really tough to decide between Mario RPG, Banjo-Kazooie, and the Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, but in time I think all these great soundtracks will be added. I probably won’t get to hear the title theme from Bubsy on Nintendo Music anytime soon, but I digress.

There you have it. Those are our picks for additions to Nintendo Music. What are your picks? What would you like to see come to the app? Sound off in the Chatty below!