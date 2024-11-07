New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket PvP Emblem Event details and guide

The first real PvP event has arrived in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, so it's time to grind out those wins.
Aidan O'Brien
The Pokemon Company
1

The Emblem event is now live in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, giving you a way to get exclusive emblems and plenty more rewards by battling your fellow collectors in PvP battles. 

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket PvP Emblem Event details

The rewards in the Emblem Event
It's time to start building a deck good enough to take out all your opponents.
Source: Shacknews

The Emblem Event will run from November 7 until November 28, giving you three weeks to go head-to-head with your fellow players and try to rack up the wins. 

Make sure you go into the Battles section, then Versus menu, and then the Event Match section to ensure you are always working toward your rewards.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket PvP Emblem Event rewards

You will need to rack up the following wins to get your rewards.

Emblems

  • White emblem - win one Versus battle
  • Bronze emblem - win five versus battles
  • Silver emblem - win twenty-five versus battles
  • Gold emblem - win forty-five versus battles

Hourglass rewards

  • Participate in one versus battle - 3 Hourglass
  • Participate in three versus battles - 3 Hourglass
  • Participate in five versus battles - 6 Hourglass
  • Participate in ten versus battles - 12 Hourglass

Shinedust rewards

  • Win one versus battle - 50 Shinedust
  • Win three versus battles - 100 Shinedust
  • Win five versus battles - 200 Shinedust
  • Win ten versus battles - 500 Shinedust
  • Win twenty-five versus battles - 1000 Shinedust
  • Win fifty versus battles - 2000 Shinedust

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

