Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket PvP Emblem Event details and guide The first real PvP event has arrived in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, so it's time to grind out those wins.

The Emblem event is now live in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, giving you a way to get exclusive emblems and plenty more rewards by battling your fellow collectors in PvP battles.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket PvP Emblem Event details

It's time to start building a deck good enough to take out all your opponents.

Source: Shacknews

The Emblem Event will run from November 7 until November 28, giving you three weeks to go head-to-head with your fellow players and try to rack up the wins.

Make sure you go into the Battles section, then Versus menu, and then the Event Match section to ensure you are always working toward your rewards.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket PvP Emblem Event rewards

You will need to rack up the following wins to get your rewards.

Emblems

White emblem - win one Versus battle

Bronze emblem - win five versus battles

Silver emblem - win twenty-five versus battles

Gold emblem - win forty-five versus battles

Hourglass rewards

Participate in one versus battle - 3 Hourglass

Participate in three versus battles - 3 Hourglass

Participate in five versus battles - 6 Hourglass

Participate in ten versus battles - 12 Hourglass

Shinedust rewards

Win one versus battle - 50 Shinedust

Win three versus battles - 100 Shinedust

Win five versus battles - 200 Shinedust

Win ten versus battles - 500 Shinedust

Win twenty-five versus battles - 1000 Shinedust

Win fifty versus battles - 2000 Shinedust

