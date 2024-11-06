ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 519 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword returns to the Stevetendo Show.

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough. It feels like we haven’t played Skyward Sword in quite some time but I was trying to avoid getting burnt out on the game. It’s not my favorite Legend of Zelda game and the motion controls get to you after a while. During the last Skyward Sword episode, we explored the vastness of the sky and opened some of the hidden chests that are located there. We also made our way to the region of Lanayru, where the Lanayru Mine and Desert are located.

The Lanayru Desert is one of the more annoying places in the game with shifting sand and enemies that hide underground. The next big location in the game is the Lanayru Mining Facility and we’ll have to trek through the desert to get there. Will we be able to make our way through the next temple? Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough.

The joys of Lanayru!

