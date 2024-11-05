ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 518 Dragon Quest XI continues on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. For those who don’t know, the Definitive Edition of Dragon Quest XI brings more to the story with character development so the player connects more to their party members. During the last Dragon Quest XI episode, we made our way through the extra chapters for Jade, Erik, and Rab. I thought it was interesting to learn more about the playable characters.

After playing the extra chapters, we made our way back to the land of the Mermaids but for some reason the Hero was transformed into a fish. After meeting with the Mermaid Queen, Marina, we find out that she used her magic on the Hero to save his life after his encounter with Mordegon so he would think the Hero was dead and not seek him out. Will we be able to turn back into our human form? Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

Who knew the Mermaid Queen had fish magic?

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough as well as more Banjo-Tooie. It has been a few weeks since the last Skyward Sword episode so hopfully there isn't rust. As for Banjo-Tooie, we made our way through Mayahem Temple and started Glitter Gulch Mine. The action is heating up on the Stevetendo Show and you won't want to miss it.

I was too caught up in Banjo-Tooie last night that I didn’t get to share my thoughts about Nintendo Music. It’s a good thing that I didn’t because it appears the application has added another soundtrack from a classic game. Donkey Kong Country 2 has some of the best music in the series as well as some of the best music on the Super Nintendo. It’s a good sign that Nintendo is added soundtracks quickly to Nintendo Music because many people were wondering how frequently they would add music. That being said, I love video game music and can think of a ton that should be added very soon.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.