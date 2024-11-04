ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 517 Bear and bird are back on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re starting a Banjo-Tooie playthrough. Banjo-Tooie was recently added to the Nintendo Switch Online service so it feels like a good time to jump into it. I remember getting Banjo-Kazooie and having a great time with it. I was really excited for Banjo-Tooie but it doesn’t hold the same nostalgia for me. Banjo-Tooie is one of the longer games on the Nintendo 64 and one of the longer games I’m attempting to play on the Stevetendo Show.

That being said, the worlds are much bigger in Banjo-Tooie and there is plenty of backtracking to do between worlds. I think that’s my biggest gripe with Banjo-Tooie, all the backtracking to do. You had to backtrack slightly in Banjo-Kazooie but my lord, there’s so much more to do in Banjo-Tooie. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. PT, join the Stevetendo Show for the start of a Banjo-Tooie playthrough.

Strumming on my Banjo!

©Nintendo/Rare

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough. I think it's time to get back into The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword so expect to see it back on Wednesday night.

It was an interesting week last week with Halloween coming and going. That being said, Nintendo Music also came out last week and I haven’t had a chance to talk about it yet. For those who don’t know, Nintendo finally released an app to listen to music from Nintendo games. It has a small library of game tunes to listen to currently but Nintendo plans to add music to the application. It isn’t really known how they intend to do that but Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been added to the application since the launch. I’m a huge fan of video game music so swing by the Stevetendo Show to hear my thoughts on Nintendo Music.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.