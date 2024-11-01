New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NVIDIA (NVDA) to replace Intel (INTC) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average

NVIDIA, the largest chip company on Earth, is replacing Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Asif Khan
2

NVIDIA will replace Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The largest semiconductor company on Earth has seen its stock skyrocket over 170% in 2024 while Intel shares have languished.

The switch will take place on November 8, 2024. Sherwin Williams will also replace Dow Inc. in the index as well. S&P Dow Jones Indices posted the announcement of these changes after the market closed on Friday. 

NVIDIA stock chart for the year 2024.

Being added to the DJIA can be a blessing or a curse for companies. The price-weighted index is swapping out lower share price Intel for NVIDIA, so the semiconductor sector will have more influence over day-to-day price fluctuations. NVIDIA is now one of the largest components of the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Industrial Average. Some index funds, mutual funds, and hedge funds may have to increase holdings of NVDA stock as a result of today's, but with that increased demand comes a tighter correlation to the overall stock market fluctuations.

This is just another win for NVIDIA and highlights the ongoing struggles at Intel. The former titan of the 2000 tech bubble has been relegated.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long NVIDIA via NVDA shares

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
