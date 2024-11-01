How to romance Lucanis in Dragon Age: The Veilguard He can cook, he can fight, and he has a nice accent. What's not to like about Lucanis in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

There are many romantic partners to choose from in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but the smooth-talking and mildly tortured Lucanis is bound to be a popular option.

How to romance Lucanis in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

When talking to NPCs the Romance options will pop up in the dialogue, don't just speed past them.

Source: Shacknews

Now, the romance system in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is interesting. It is reasonably simple and well-signposted when something important happens, but you can’t always know how impactful that will be to the story overall.

I will tell you how to romance Lucanis, and I’ll drop a spoilers section at the end in case any of your choices will have a major impact on the story at the end, so avoid that if you don’t want to know about the bigger picture.

A spoiler-free piece of advice is that if a choice between Lucanis and another character comes up, then pick Lucanis. This is vital.

When you are trying to romance a character, you want to pull out all the stops. Make sure you buy a gift for Lucanis from the faction merchant in Treviso. He will sell a Tea Set that acts as a great gift. You should also ensure you do all his companion quests, which are as follows:

Coffee with the Crows

Bloodbath

Inner Demons

A Murder of Crows

Do all of these quests when they become available to avoid being locked out of anything. You should also bring Lucanis with you on as many quests as possible to help grow his bond that way. If you have room for him in your party, then make sure he is there.

Make sure you visit Lucanis every time you return to the Lighthouse in the Fade and pay close attention to his dialogue option. When a romance option is available, a heart will show in the center of the dialogue box when you hover over it, so it is kind of a cheat sheet to get the right options going.

These should be available at the following points:

At the end of The Sea of Blood quest. This is actually very soon after you meet Lucanis, so that was quite surprising.

Directly after the Sea of Blood, talk to him in the Lighthouse for more flirty options.

As you play through the Coffee with Crows quest, you will be talking about coffee and can refer to it as “Like a kiss goodbye, huh?”

After the Siege of Weisshaupt mission in the Lighthouse, tell him you are glad he made it back.

After the Bloodbath mission at the Lighthouse.

There should be two chances to talk during “Inner Demons,” and you should select both romantic dialogue options.

After Inner Demons, talk to him in the Lighthouse and tell him, “You’re sweet.”

Now, you can miss some of these, but be okay. There are two dialogue options you need to dodge, however.

During Bloodbath, do NOT say, “Lucanis wouldn’t come alone,” as it makes him seem cowardly.

During a tough choice between Lucanis and another character, you must pick Lucanis.

You won’t really have to solidify the romance properly until you talk to Lucanis after the Inner Demons quest. He will remember your favorite drink from the first companion mission, and you can lock in the romance by telling him he is sweet.

You will have to pick Treviso over Minrathous when the dragons attack. If you do not, then the romance option for Lucanis is locked out, and you will not be able to romance him at all. He will become “hardened,” which gives him better combat stats but kills off any chance of him becoming romantically involved with you.

Later in the game, when you are assigning people to missions, make sure you set Lucanis to defend the Antivan Crows, as he has the best experience fighting mages.

Now that you know how to win Lucanis' heart be sure to check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard page for more helpful guides.