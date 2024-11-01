New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - Still listing

Jump into our latest Mario Kart 8 Deluxe track ranking stream!
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
The Road to the Top 96 continues! We’re streaming more Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as we continue to rank every single track in the game.

You can catch us over on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Chime in and let us know what you think about our list so far.

Thanks for tuning in! Be sure to follow the stream and turn on those notifications. We’ll catch you on the next one.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

