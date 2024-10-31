Listen to the Apple (AAPL) Q4 2024 earnings call here Apple's final earnings call of its fiscal year 2024 is going down this afternoon.

Apple (AAPL) will release its Q4 2024 earnings report when the markets close today. Shortly thereafter, the tech company will host an earnings call to discuss those results and answer questions from investors. If you want to hear what Apple has to say about its fiscal year and the upcoming FY2025, you can listen to the earnings call here.

Apple’s Q4 2024 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also find it on Apple’s investor relations page.

During the call, we can expect CEO Tim Cook and company to discuss the results of Apple’s fourth quarter. It’s also likely that they’ll talk about the full year results.

Apple is one of the world's biggest companies, and its earnings call will likely be backed with significant updates.