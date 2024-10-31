New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Apple (AAPL) Q4 2024 earnings call here

Apple's final earnings call of its fiscal year 2024 is going down this afternoon.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Apple
1

Apple (AAPL) will release its Q4 2024 earnings report when the markets close today. Shortly thereafter, the tech company will host an earnings call to discuss those results and answer questions from investors. If you want to hear what Apple has to say about its fiscal year and the upcoming FY2025, you can listen to the earnings call here.

Listen to the Apple (AAPL) Q4 2024 earnings call

Apple’s Q4 2024 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also find it on Apple’s investor relations page.

During the call, we can expect CEO Tim Cook and company to discuss the results of Apple’s fourth quarter. It’s also likely that they’ll talk about the full year results.

Apple is one of the world’s biggest companies, and its earnings call will likely be backed with significant updates. Visit our Apple topic page for any updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

