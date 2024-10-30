ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 516 The start of an Outlast playthrough on the Stevetendo Show.

The ghouls and demons will be out in full force this evening because it’s Goosey night. On top of it being Goosey night, it’s another Shacker’s Choice night on the Stevetendo Show. Scary games are front and center this week. I really liked Murder House except for having a really tough time picking up pencils to save with. We’ll look to continue the horror vibe on the show this evening.

Loyal friend of the show, Schwaycool, has spent their hard earned Shacknews Twitch chat points to pick a new game for me to play. Tonight, we’re starting an Outlast playthrough on the Stevetendo Show. This is another game that I’m playing on the Stevetendo Show for the very first time. I don’t know anything about Outlast other than it’s pretty scary. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for the start of an Outlast playthrough.

I can see that I'm going to be in for an interesting night.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. We'll have a new playthrough starting up next week because we finished Murder House in one sitting. There will be more Dragon Quest XI on the show as well so stay tuned.

Now it’s time for some advice from your favorite Stevetendo Show host. Halloween is tomorrow so make sure you keep an eye on your surroundings. I shouldn't have to say this but don't touch decorations. People put a lot of time into making them so hands off! If you have family that are planning to trick or treat, have an idea what houses you want to hit before hand. Houses that give out tooth brushes or weird candy should be off the list. I may have aged myself here if people don’t give out toothbrushes for Halloween anymore. I remember there were a few houses in my town that you had to hit every year because they were giving out cool things. Have a Happy Halloween everyone!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.