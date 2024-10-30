New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to reroll in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The time-honored tradition of rerolling until luck goes your way is alive and well in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Aidan O'Brien
Creatures Inc
Rerolling is a time-honored tradition of mobile games with some pack or gacha elements and is all about getting yourself the best possible start with any free resources the game makes available to you. 

Delete Save Data in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The good news is that rerolling in Pokemon TCG Pocket is pretty quick and easy to do, with no attempts to bog down the process by the developers. It should only take about 60 minutes or so to figure out if you have started an account you want to stay going with or not. 

Follow the below steps to maximize your efforts:

  • Ensure the game is downloaded on your mobile device and set up your account. 
  • Select your Starter Pack. There is a lot that goes into your starter pack options, so figuring out which one you want to start with is a good idea. This might take time, but all other rerolls will be much faster when this is done.
  • Open your free Booster Packs. I would suggest Mewtwo Booster packs, as they have a varied and strong card pool that will lead to a lot of build variety.
  • Finish up the tutorial and perform your Wonder Pick. The result of this is locked in based on your first pack pick. The Charizard pack gets your Charmander, the Pikachu pack gets you Squirtle, and the Mewtwo pack gets you Bulbasaur.
  • You should now have enough Stamina to open two more Booster packs. 
  • You will then get access to 12 free Hourglasses, which you can use to open more Boosters. 
  • Now it is time to start doing missions, earning hourglasses, and rolling Booster packs to see what kind of cards you get.
  • The parameters for a “good” account are really up to you. Pokemon TCG Pocket doesn’t exist in a bubble, and competitive players will be coming into it with a pretty clear concept of a meta and different desires than more casual players, after all.
  • It goes without saying: do not spend any money until you decide you are keeping an account.
  • If you decide you want to reroll, click the three dashes in the bottom right of the screen, select Other, Account, and then Delete Save Data.

And there you go. The actual reroll is as simple as a couple of menu options, but when exactly you want to take that option is up to you.

Contributing Guides Editor
Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

