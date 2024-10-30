How to reroll in Pokemon TCG Pocket The time-honored tradition of rerolling until luck goes your way is alive and well in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Rerolling is a time-honored tradition of mobile games with some pack or gacha elements and is all about getting yourself the best possible start with any free resources the game makes available to you.

How to reroll in Pokemon TCG Pocket



Source: Shacknews

The good news is that rerolling in Pokemon TCG Pocket is pretty quick and easy to do, with no attempts to bog down the process by the developers. It should only take about 60 minutes or so to figure out if you have started an account you want to stay going with or not.

Follow the below steps to maximize your efforts:

Ensure the game is downloaded on your mobile device and set up your account.

Select your Starter Pack. There is a lot that goes into your starter pack options, so figuring out which one you want to start with is a good idea. This might take time, but all other rerolls will be much faster when this is done.

Open your free Booster Packs. I would suggest Mewtwo Booster packs, as they have a varied and strong card pool that will lead to a lot of build variety.

Finish up the tutorial and perform your Wonder Pick. The result of this is locked in based on your first pack pick. The Charizard pack gets your Charmander, the Pikachu pack gets you Squirtle, and the Mewtwo pack gets you Bulbasaur.

You should now have enough Stamina to open two more Booster packs.

You will then get access to 12 free Hourglasses, which you can use to open more Boosters.

Now it is time to start doing missions, earning hourglasses, and rolling Booster packs to see what kind of cards you get.

The parameters for a “good” account are really up to you. Pokemon TCG Pocket doesn’t exist in a bubble, and competitive players will be coming into it with a pretty clear concept of a meta and different desires than more casual players, after all.

It goes without saying: do not spend any money until you decide you are keeping an account.

If you decide you want to reroll, click the three dashes in the bottom right of the screen, select Other, Account, and then Delete Save Data.

And there you go. The actual reroll is as simple as a couple of menu options, but when exactly you want to take that option is up to you.