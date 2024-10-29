ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 515 We're making strides in Dragon Quest XI on the Stevetendo Show.

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. This has been an interesting playthrough and I’m really invested in the story and characters. During the last Dragon Quest XI episode, we finally made our way to the top of the World Tree but ran into some tough customers when we got there. At the Heart of Yggdrasil it was revealed that Jasper was working for Morgedon and that the King of Heliodor was under Mondegon’s control as well.

Our party was no match for Mordegon and the world fell into darkness. The Switch version of Dragon Quest XI has special chapters for character development. We played Silvando’s chapter and that felt like filler to pad out the length of the game. We’ll see how the other characters fair in their development arcs before we get back into the main story. By the looks of things, we’re about half way through the story but I have made that claim before and have been way off. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough.

Mordegon finally shows his face!

