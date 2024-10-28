ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 514 It's a Shacker's Choice night on the Stevetendo Show!

It’s Halloween this week so it’s the perfect time to play another spooky game on the Stevetendo Show. On top of it being Halloween week, it’s also a Shacker’s Choice night on the show. Loyal viewer of the show, Schwaycool(formerly Pup Nitro) used their Shacknews chat points to pick the next Stevetendo Show game for us to play, Murder House. For those who don’t know, pop into the Shacknews Twitch channel while we’re broadcasting live and earn points to spend during Shacknews shows.

In the past, I have used the Stevetendo Show to play games I’ve never played before and the trend will continue this evening with Murder House. I don’t know anything about Murder House other than it being creepy so this week is the ideal time to play it for the first time. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for another Shacker’s Choice night with Murder House.

Costumed characters already give me the creeps so this should be a delight.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the program is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough. I'm still on the fence if the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword will continue on Wednesday so stay tuned.

For example special events could include the wonderful Shacknews staff playing all the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks and putting them in order.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.