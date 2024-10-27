New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in split screen mode

There is good news and bad news when it comes to split screen in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Aidan O'Brien
Activision
1

If you are in the mood to sit back with a friend and enjoy some split screen action in Black Ops 6, there is some good news and bad news. The system is there, but it is somewhat flawed and annoying. Here is how to do it.

An operator with a rocket launcher in Black Ops 6

Source: Activision

First up, the bad news. You cannot play the Black Ops 6 campaign in split screen mode. Yes, that sucks, so sorry to anyone who hoped to blazed a trail with a friend. This is how to play it for the other modes, however.

First, there will be no prompt for a split screen; you need to follow the steps below and pay attention to the caveats.

  • With BLOPS 6 loaded up, and while in a multiplayer or Zombies lobby, plug in a second controller, power it on, and hit A (Microsoft controller) or X (PlayStation controller). You may need to hit the button a couple of times.
  • Select the account you wish to log in with or set one up if you haven't already done so. This MUST be a full network account, and it seems you must have a connected Activision account, just like your own main account. From what I can tell, you cannot use a guest account.
  • Multiplayer appears to be versus bots only.
  • You can only play with two players.
  • You cannot play split screen mode offline, and you need to have an active internet connection.
  • You cannot play split screen mode on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One, according to reports from players.

Please note that there are many reports from players with bugs or just issues with poor implementation of the split screen mode right now. Some players appear to be getting hit with a glitch where they cannot change weapons, and it appears as though the second player cannot gain experience at this time.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Black Ops 6 page.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

