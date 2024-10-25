How to fix the "our level fastfile is different from the server" error - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Would it really be a major game launch without some errors? Black Ops 6 is bringing back a classic.

Saying an error code is a classic might be a bit much, but being told that "our level fastfile is different from the server" is something that I think a lot of Call of Duty players will be used to, and the issue has returned in Black Ops 6.

Source: Activision

Thankfully, the fix for this is easy; you simply need to restart your game. Yes, it is a little bit annoying, but not the end of the world. A quick restart will have everything back in order, and you can dive into the campaign, multiplayer, or zombies mode in Black Ops 6.

For those who might be curious about what a fastfile is, my understanding is that it can be anything. The actual contents and function of a fastfile can vary from engine to engine and game to game, but it will be some kind of archived information that the game needs to run. What is likely to happen is that some files are not overwritten during an update or package send, and that's the cause of the issue.

Restarting the game then just reloads all data and solves the issue. Unless the loaded game files and the server build files are perfectly matching, you cannot make a live connection to the game, hence the error message. At least that is what I have deduced from looking into these odd little files.

