How to unlock weapon perks in Dragon Age: The Veilguard Your weapons can do a lot more for you in Dragon Age: The Veilguard if you know how to unlock the perks.

Needless to say, weapons are vitally important in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. They all have basic stats for damage and stagger, and most will have a variety of locked perks that give additional effects or increased stats. This is how to unlock them.

Source: Shacknews

To unlock weapon perks, you will need to increase the rarity of the weapon and to do this, you will need to find multiple versions of it. You can get weapons by completing quests, opening chests that can be found all over the game's many playable areas, and purchasing them from merchants.

If you already have a particular weapon and you find another version of it, the weapon will automatically upgrade to +1 level, the next rarity level, and the next locked perk will open up.

In the sample image above, you can see the Veil’s Edge bow is on sale from the merchant at the Veil Jumper camp. Currently, I have the Veil’s Edge +1 Uncommon Shortbow, with the first perk of +50% Arrow regeneration unlocked.

Buying the weapon will upgrade what I already have to Veil’s Edge +2 Rare Shortbow, with the next perk unlock, which will allow me to gain Precision on every third Weakpoint hit. The basic stats of the weapon will also increase.

You can upgrade your weapons at the Caretaker’s shop in The Lighthouse, but this will not give access to the lock perks and will only increase the stats. Doing both is very important to getting the most out of your weapons.

