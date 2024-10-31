New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to unlock weapon perks in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Your weapons can do a lot more for you in Dragon Age: The Veilguard if you know how to unlock the perks.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
Needless to say, weapons are vitally important in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. They all have basic stats for damage and stagger, and most will have a variety of locked perks that give additional effects or increased stats. This is how to unlock them.

How to unlock weapon perks in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Upgrading a weapon in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Source: Shacknews

To unlock weapon perks, you will need to increase the rarity of the weapon and to do this, you will need to find multiple versions of it. You can get weapons by completing quests, opening chests that can be found all over the game's many playable areas, and purchasing them from merchants.

If you already have a particular weapon and you find another version of it, the weapon will automatically upgrade to +1 level, the next rarity level, and the next locked perk will open up.

In the sample image above, you can see the Veil’s Edge bow is on sale from the merchant at the Veil Jumper camp. Currently, I have the Veil’s Edge +1 Uncommon Shortbow, with the first perk of +50% Arrow regeneration unlocked. 

Buying the weapon will upgrade what I already have to Veil’s Edge +2 Rare Shortbow, with the next perk unlock, which will allow me to gain Precision on every third Weakpoint hit. The basic stats of the weapon will also increase.

You can upgrade your weapons at the Caretaker’s shop in The Lighthouse, but this will not give access to the lock perks and will only increase the stats. Doing both is very important to getting the most out of your weapons.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

