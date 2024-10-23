Tesla (TSLA) Cybertruck production achieved a positive gross margin in Q3 2024 The Cybertruck was also the third best-selling electric vehicle of the quarter.

The much talked-about Cybertruck was heavily featured in manufacturer Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings report. For the first time since its release, Cybertruck production had a positive gross margin.

Tesla talked about its newest vehicle in the company’s Q3 2024 earnings report. “Cybertruck production increased sequentially and achieved a positive gross margin for the first time,” the company wrote under the Vehicle Capacity section.



Source: Tesla

Tesla also touted that the Cybertruck became the third best-selling electric vehicle in the United States in Q3. It now sits behind Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 vehicles.

The Tesla Cybertruck performed decently for Tesla in Q3. For more news out of Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings report and its subsequent earnings call, stick with Shacknews.