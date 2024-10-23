New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tesla (TSLA) Cybertruck production achieved a positive gross margin in Q3 2024

The Cybertruck was also the third best-selling electric vehicle of the quarter.
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
The much talked-about Cybertruck was heavily featured in manufacturer Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings report. For the first time since its release, Cybertruck production had a positive gross margin.

Tesla talked about its newest vehicle in the company’s Q3 2024 earnings report. “Cybertruck production increased sequentially and achieved a positive gross margin for the first time,” the company wrote under the Vehicle Capacity section.

Side view of the Tesla Cybertruck.

Source: Tesla

Tesla also touted that the Cybertruck became the third best-selling electric vehicle in the United States in Q3. It now sits behind Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 vehicles.

The Tesla Cybertruck performed decently for Tesla in Q3. For more news out of Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings report and its subsequent earnings call, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

