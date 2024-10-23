ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 513 It's a party, a Super Mario Party on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re having ourselves a little party. It's not just any old party, it's a Super Mario Party Jamboree. With the newest installment in the Mario Party franchise out now, it felt like the perfect time to take a little break from the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword to avoid the dreaded game burnout. Super Mario Party Jamboree adds a lot of things to enjoy in the Mario Party series like being able to speed up gameplay.

One of my favorite modes is the Koopathlon, a race against other players online. The more coins you collect during the mini games, the more spaces you can move on the track. Compete against others for the top spot! I have been having a blast with this game mode and will try to get my first Koopathlon victory during the Stevetendo Show. In future episodes, I might play Super Mario Party Jamboree with loyal Stevetendo Show viewers but for now, we’re sticking to the Koopathlon. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for the start of a Super Mario Party Jamboree playthrough.

Party time, excellent, radical!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the program is a new Shacker's Choice night on Monday. It's going to be a scary game so you'll have to come to the show and make sure to leave the lights on. There will be more Dragon Quest XI on the show and hopefully, there will be less filler than the last episode!

Make sure you stay up to date on all your subscriptions and follows. That way, you will never have to worry about missing your favorite Shacknews shows and special events. Subscribing the the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and following the Shacknews Twitch channel is as easy as clicking a button.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.